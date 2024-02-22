Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 2.4%

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 152.99 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.93). Approximately 107,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 194,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.25 ($1.98).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.88. The firm has a market cap of £179.30 million, a PE ratio of -3,837.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,074.68 ($6,389.68). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005 ($6,301.94). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,074.68 ($6,389.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,009 shares of company stock worth $1,403,916. Corporate insiders own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

