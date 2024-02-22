OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.06-$2.18 EPS.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.58 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

