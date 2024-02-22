Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Shibu Ninan Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shibu Ninan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.18 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 643.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Okta by 9.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

