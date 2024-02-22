Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.