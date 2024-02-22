Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Summit Insights cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $77.62 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

