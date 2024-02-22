OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.02.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

