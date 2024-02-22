Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Up 4.7%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 131,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 174,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.58.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.