Origin Materials (ORGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
Shares of ORGN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
