Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $124.00 at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

