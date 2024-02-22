Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to Buy at Argus

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

