Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Oene Mark Van Sells 33,560 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oene Mark Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.