Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.37. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,814,344 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

