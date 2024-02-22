PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $5,347,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

