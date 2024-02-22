Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Truist Financial

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.95.

Shares of PANW opened at $261.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

