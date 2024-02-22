Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Palomar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.