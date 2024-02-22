Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $73.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of PSN opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

