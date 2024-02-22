PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $54.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

