Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,208 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.