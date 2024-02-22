Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,330 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $272,842. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

