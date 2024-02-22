Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,630 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.