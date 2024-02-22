Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.