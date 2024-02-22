Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 433.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

