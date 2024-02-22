Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

