Pearl River Capital LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 1,069,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,678,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.