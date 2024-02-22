Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 84.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tenable by 60.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Tenable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,866.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,866.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,767 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.