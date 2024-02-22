Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $361,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

