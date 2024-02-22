Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $378,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.32 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

