Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $389,000 in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXT opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

