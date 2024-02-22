Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.