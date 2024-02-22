Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

IRM opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

