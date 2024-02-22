Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $19.25 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

