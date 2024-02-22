Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

