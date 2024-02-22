Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

