Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 64,958 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,958 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

