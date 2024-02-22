Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,534 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

