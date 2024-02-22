Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

