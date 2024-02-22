Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 471,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 130.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.