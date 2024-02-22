Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

