Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Omnicell by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell Company Profile



Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

