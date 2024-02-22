Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

