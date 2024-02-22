PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock worth $206,411. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.