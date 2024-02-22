Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 4.4% on Earnings Beat

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 180,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 663,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $727.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

