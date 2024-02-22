Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $23.20

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $24.49. Perion Network shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 254,790 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

