Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,459,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $164,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 218,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

