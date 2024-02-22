Piper Sandler Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $220.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.