Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,790 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,534.91.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

