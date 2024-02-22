Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.
Plus500 Stock Up 2.3 %
LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,790 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,534.91.
About Plus500
