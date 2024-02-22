Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNY. Barclays decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

