Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Jeremy Skillington Buys 154,764 Shares

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Skillington bought 154,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £17,024.04 ($21,435.46).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

LON:POLB opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Thursday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.10 ($0.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.