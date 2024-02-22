Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Jeremy Skillington Buys 154,764 Shares

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Skillington bought 154,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £17,024.04 ($21,435.46).
Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance
LON:POLB opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.14) on Thursday. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.10 ($0.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 2.26.
Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile
