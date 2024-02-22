PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get PPL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.