Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

PDS opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

