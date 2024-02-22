Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $6,613,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after acquiring an additional 325,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

